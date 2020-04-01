|
|
Bela Molnar, 68, of N. Ridgeville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Specialty Hospital of Lorain in Amherst. He was born May 12, 1951 in Elyria and was a 1969 graduate of Clearview High School. Bela obtained his Bachelor's degree from Heidelberg College in 1973 and his Master's degree from Cleveland State. Bela served as Principal at Copley High School, Elyria High School, and Midpark High School. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nancy (nee Campbell); daughter, Mindy Molnar; son, Eric Molnar, both of Elyria; grandchildren, Brady and Kyle Molnar; sister, Margo (Dan) Ergezi; brothers, Don (Teri) Priebe, Alex (Teresa) Molnar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bela and Olga Molnar (nee Strong). A Celebration Of Bela's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020