Belinda Marie Black (aka Linda Toomer) Belinda Marie Black (aka Linda Toomer), age 63, of Villa Rica, Georgia, completed her journey on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, to the late Edward and Evelyn Toomer on December 7, 1955, Belinda relocated to Georgia in the mid 1970's. Belinda was a devoted wife of 21 years to Albert Black and a loving mother of thirteen children: Marcus Robinson, Celeste Johnson, Rhonda Black, Samuel Crumby Jr., Tiara Crumby, Daniel Crumby (Cora), Alecia Crumby, Samantha Crumby, Esther Garcia (Antonio), Melissa Moore (Monta), Amanda Crumby, Natkeya Crumby and Sigourne Crumby. She was a proud and loving grandmother of 27 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. She leaves behind her sisters: Ella Jackson, Jane Reichert, Renee Toomer-King (Tim), Barbara Yarbrough (Bruce), Selaria Woodall. Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Evelyn Toomer; sister, Marion Byers; and grandson, Dontaye Crumby. Belinda's Celebration of Life service will be held at Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 North Marietta Pkwy. NE, Marietta, GA 30060 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Please direct your written condolences, donations, and gifts to: In the care of Tiara Crumby, Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 North Marietta Pkwy NE, Marietta, GA 30060.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019