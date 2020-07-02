Benedetto "Benny" Catalanotto, age 97, passed into the arms of the Lord peacefully surrounded in love by his family on June 28, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1923 in Castelvetrano, Sicily, where he married his love, Catherine "Kay" Catalanotto, on March 19, 1950. Benny came to America to start his new life and family on August 22, 1950. After a 32-year career, Benny retired from Babcock Wilcox. Benny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. After almost a century of living a full and rich life, heaven gained an angel. Benny left us with an abundance of memories and love. As we celebrate his life, we share some scripture: "Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins." 1 Peter 4:8 NLT Benny is survived by his loving wife, Catherine "Kay" Catalanotto; six children, Anthony Catalanotto (Cheryl), Victor Catalanotto (Becky), John Catalanotto (Rita), Joseph Catalanotto (Amy), Frances Choujaa (Fadi) and Cecilia Doll (Mike); 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services have taken place and Benny was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)