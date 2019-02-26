|
|
Benedict "Ben" Brescia
Benedict "Ben" Brescia, age 54, passed away February 24, 2019. Ben was born in Akron and was a life resident. He was a nursing assistant in the health care industry.
He is survived by his wife, Maribeth James-Brescia; brothers, Robert (Deborah) and Randall Brescia; nephew, Drs. Aaron (Cristin) Brescia; niece, Jennifer Brescia; and pit bull dogs, Henrey and Hannah.
Memorial Services will be held 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 hours before the services.
To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019