Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Benedict "Ben" Brescia

Benedict "Ben" Brescia, age 54, passed away February 24, 2019. Ben was born in Akron and was a life resident. He was a nursing assistant in the health care industry.

He is survived by his wife, Maribeth James-Brescia; brothers, Robert (Deborah) and Randall Brescia; nephew, Drs. Aaron (Cristin) Brescia; niece, Jennifer Brescia; and pit bull dogs, Henrey and Hannah.

Memorial Services will be held 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 hours before the services.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
