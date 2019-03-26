Benjamin Laubach, III



Benjamin Laubach III, with his wife and children by his side, passed away after a short illness on March 18, 2019.



Ben was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on October 24,1931, to the late Benjamin and Ruth Dorman Laubach. He graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1949 and The Ohio State University in 1954, where he was a member of the Student Optometric Association and Epsilon Psi Epsilon professional fraternity. Ben served in the United States Army, being stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, during the mid 1950s. He was an optometrist in Cuyahoga Falls for many years.



Ben is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan (Galehouse); son, Ben (Linda); daughter, Karie (Tammo); grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah, Ben, and William; sister, Mary Soden of Oregon; brother-in-law, Steve Galehouse (Diane); and nephews, Steven, Clarke, Mitch, David, and Nic.



Ben's favorite pastimes included driving sporty little cars, sailing on Lake Erie and in the Caribbean and being a loyal supporter of the Buckeyes in all of their endeavors.



No services will be held and cremation has taken place. His family suggests memorials may be made in his name to the or the National Parkinson's Foundation. In celebration of Ben's life, a gathering of his friends will occur at a later date.