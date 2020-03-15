|
Bennie E. Burch, 88, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020. He graduated from Ellet High School in 1951, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bennie attended Montgomery College in Annapolis, MD and retired from Goodyear after 43 years of service. Bennie was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patsy (Webb) Burch. He is survived by children, Forrest (Sherri) Webb, Michael (Linda) Burch, Cindy (Danny) Duncan, Kenneth Burch and Lorrie Burch; grandchildren, Joshua Webb, Erik and Bennie (Kathy) Duncan, Max Burch, Desirae and Troy Puskarich, Christy and Lee Kuberacki; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cody and Bennie Duncan, Jakub and Lukas Kuberacki. Visitation Monday, March 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Pastor Dwayne Ray officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lakeview Lighthouse Church, 1065 Kubler Trail, Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020