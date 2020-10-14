Bennie Edward Wiley, 86, of Brimfield, OH went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. He was born to parents, Robert and Gladys Wiley on November 15, 1933 in Dickens, TX. Preceding him in death are his sisters, Phyllis (Jack) Cheatham, Louise (H.L.) Hoagland, and Helen Day. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Joan Marie Wiley (nee Walters); children, Patricia (Robert) Kantorowski, Anna (Don) Lexa, Robert (Kim) Wiley) and Richard (Heather) Wiley; 16 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Bennie was a faithful attendee of Faith Bible Fellowship. He enjoyed listening to country music, and could play the guitar and sing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be truly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/
Calling hours for Bennie will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home the following morning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.