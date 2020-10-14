1/1
Bennie Edward Wiley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Edward Wiley, 86, of Brimfield, OH went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. He was born to parents, Robert and Gladys Wiley on November 15, 1933 in Dickens, TX. Preceding him in death are his sisters, Phyllis (Jack) Cheatham, Louise (H.L.) Hoagland, and Helen Day. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Joan Marie Wiley (nee Walters); children, Patricia (Robert) Kantorowski, Anna (Don) Lexa, Robert (Kim) Wiley) and Richard (Heather) Wiley; 16 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Bennie was a faithful attendee of Faith Bible Fellowship. He enjoyed listening to country music, and could play the guitar and sing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be truly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org/ Calling hours for Bennie will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home the following morning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved