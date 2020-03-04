|
Benny V. Colecchi, age 83, passed away on March 2, 2020, at The Kent Ridge Senior Living Community, in Kent, Ohio, after a courageous battle with cancer over many years. Benny was a proud member of the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve. Benny was born in Roccaraso, Italy on May 13, 1936, to Joseph and Gilda (DiCola) Colecchi. Benny is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Josephine (Jarocki) Colecchi, who he married on November 6, 1954. Benny arrived in the United States as a teenager after World War II and attended Ravenna City Schools. He volunteered for the draft in 1955 and served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Benny then joined the United States Army Reserve and was appointed by the Secretary of the Army as a Warrant Officer in 1961. During his distinguished career he achieved many commendations and recognitions. He retired from the United States Army Reserve in 1996 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Benny was also a civilian employee with the United States Department of Defense, retiring after 38 years of service, as a Quality Assurance Representative at Lucas Aerospace in Cleveland. Benny was also a highly skilled mechanic and television and computer repairman. In addition to his wife, Josephine; Benny is survived by his son, Joseph Colecchi; 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Vincent Colecchi; and sister-in-law, Josephine Colecchi, as well as, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Benny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Mascio; his brother, Paul Colecchi; his brother-in-law, Mario Mascio; his sisters-in-law, Maria Colecchi and Janina Best; his nephew, Salvatore Mascio and his niece, Patricia Colecchi. Benny was a strong believer in his Catholic faith and when he was able attended Latin Mass. He was also a devotee of Padre Pio. Benny was a long-time member of the Italian American Society in Ravenna, Ohio. the American Legion and the Military Officers Association of America. The family would like to extend its thanks and appreciation to Drs. Emmanuel Yanelli, A. Roger Tsai, Fred Marquinez and Howard Minott and their colleagues and office staff for their care and support. A thank you is also extended to the staff at The Kent Ridge Senior Living Community and the Hospice of the Western Reserve. A special thank you is extended to Benny's cousin, Marsha Trocchio, for her countless hours of comfort and support to Benny. Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at University Parish Newman Center, 1424 Horning Road, Kent in Kent, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The calling hours will be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Newman Center with Father Steve Agostino officiating. Burial will follow in Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Benny's memory to . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020