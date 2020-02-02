|
Bernadette F. Cannon, 83, passed away January 24, 2020. Born in Akron, she lived all of her life in the Akron area. Bernadette enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Grace Esler; daughter, Erin; sons, Joseph, Michael, Sean, Bernadette is survived by her husband of 64 years, Michael; sons, David Cannon of Munroe Falls, Kerry (Anna) Cannon of Flushing, MI and Venice, FL; grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Heather, Sean, Kyle, Kristina; and many great grandchildren; brother, Max (Ann) Esler of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter in-law, Sherry Cannon. Service will be at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020