Sister Bernadine Baltrinic, formerly Sister Jude, 88, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Regina Health Center, Richfield, Ohio. Sister Bernadine, born in Empire, Ohio on January 28, 1932, the child of Michael and Mary Baltrinic, entered the Sisters of St. Dominic of Akron, Ohio, now Dominican Sisters of Peace, from St. Francis de Sales Parish in Akron on August 15, 1951. She made religious profession on August 4, 1953. She received her BSE from St. John College, Cleveland in 1961 and became certified in Diocesan Pastoral Ministry from the Center of Pastoral Leadership, Cleveland in 1992. Sister Bernadine, known as Sister Bernie, taught at Immaculate Conception School, Ravenna; St. Agatha School, Cleveland; and St. Joseph School, Mantua. From 1966-75, she became a member of the El Salvador Cleveland Diocesan Mission Team. When she returned to the United States in 1976, she served the Hispanic community at St. Michael Church on Cleveland's west side for four years. For her congregation, she served as vocational director (1980-84) and executive councilor for eight years and Motherhouse Coordinator for five of those years. Sister Bernie was elected to two four-year terms (1993-2001) as President of her congregation. She was active in Pax Christi of Cleveland, Catholic Commission of Akron, Bishop Pilla's "The Church in the City", Beacon Journal's "Coming Together Project", founding member of the First Friday Club and other social justice issues. In 1999, Sister Bernie received the Bishop Pilla Leadership Award at the Bishop William Cosgrove Dinner. She was a grassroots member of her congregation in forming the Dominican Sisters of Peace and six other Dominican congregations. In 2017, she was moved to Regina Health Center due to health issues. Sister Bernie is survived by her brother, Robert; sister, Dolores Mae Kennedy and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, Michael, Peter and Brother David, CSC; and sisters, Catherine Fenn, Mary Bennett, Margaret Musarra ans Sister Betty Baltrinic, OP. Due to the current circumstances a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Private burial services will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Sister Bernie may be submitted securely online at www.oppeace.org or sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.