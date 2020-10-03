1/1
Bernadine Margaret Antonino
1943 - 2020
Bernie passed away September 30, 2020. God sent an angel to earth on February 20, 1943 and she walked amongst us for 77 years. Bernie was born and raised in Akron's North Hill and was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church. She graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1961 and went on to earn her BA in education and her MA in administration from the University of Akron where she was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Bernie lived a full and rich life and acquired many life-long friends. She taught in the Copley-Fairlawn City Schools for thirty-six years. She volunteered for 55 years at Firestone Country Club for the PGA/Bridgestone Tournaments. She ushered at E. J. Thomas and the Civic Theater. She also volunteered at Ohio Mart, the Holiday Tree Festival, Children's Concert Society and the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center. Bernie was actively involved in numerous groups and served as president of Panhellenic Council at Akron U, the Copley Teachers' Association, Junior Women's Civic Club, and The University of Akron Women's Committee. She was passionate about sports from her high school alma mater St. Vincent and the University of Akron to the Cavaliers, Indians, and Browns. She loved to travel having been to Europe and Asia and to spend time at the beach. Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret and her brother, Nick. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her nephew Andrew Antonino and his wife, Paula; sister-in-law, Eileen; niece, Joyce; great nieces, Jordan and Kelsey; numerous cousins near and far and countless life long friends. It was her wish that should friends desire donations can be made to the scholarship fund that she created in honor of her parents, the Thomas and Margaret Antonino Scholarship at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, 15 N. Maple St., Akron, Ohio 44303. Bernie has earned her wings and has gone to her eternal rest. May God welcome her with open arms. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, 44310




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
