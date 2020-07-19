Deacon Bernard Boyer slipped away quietly to his heavenly home on July 8, 2020. Bernard Boyer was born in Akron, Ohio on May 12, 1936, to Thomas and Josephine (Burke) Boyer. He was raised by their aunt and uncle Jerden and Irene (Boyer) Powers after the passing of his mother. He was educated in the Akron Public Schools, where he attended Grace Elementary, West High, and he graduated from Central High School in 1955. After graduation, Bernard enlisted in the United States Air Force. On June 9, 1962, he married Virginia Mae Moyer of Wheeling, WV. They had four children, Bernard Keith, Maria Lynne, Rhonda Yvette, and Gina Bernadette. He spent 39 1/2 years at the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, OH, as a superintendent's clerk. After retirement in 2005, he worked part-time for Akron Public Schools for 9 years as a bus monitor. Bernard won 5 "Keep Akron Beautiful" awards for his impeccable property. Deacon Bernard Boyer was active and a member of the First Apostolic Faith Church since the age of 13. He served as a Sunday School teacher, and unit superintendent. At one time, he was a member of the choir and usher board, and became a deacon in the early eighties. Deacon Bernard Boyer was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers, Thomas and Robert Boyer, Jerden Powers Jr., Frederick Powers, and Tyrone Powers. He leaves to mourn his loss along with his wife of 58 years, Virginia Mae; his only son, Bernard Keith (Anita) Boyer of Barberton, Ohio; Maria Lynne Conner of Burtonsville, Maryland, Rhonda Yvette (Terence) Howard of Park City, Utah, and Gina Bernadette Boyer of Akron, Ohio; His eight grandchildren, Clarissa Boyer, Wesley Coleman, Craig Hampton, Curtis Hampton, Peyton Howard, Chase Howard, Daniele Boyer, and Ashton Howard, and two great-grandchildren, Audrey, and Zachary McFadden. He will be greatly missed. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time to view. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 12 noon at www. sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery.330-836-2715