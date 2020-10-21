(Bernie) Bernard E. Archer (Bernie), 75, of Norton, Ohio, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. He was born in Barberton, Ohio May 15, 1945 to the late Walter and Jenny Archer. He was a father, brother and friend and grandpa. He is survived by his daughter, Annette (David) Ingham; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jose) Colon, Jacob T. Zelei; sister, Charlotte (James) Owens; nieces and nephews and cousins. Thanks to Summa Hospice, Dawn Gangle, Della and Anthony Slaughter for the help and support at this difficult time. Due to Covid-19 There will be no funeral or memorial at this time.







