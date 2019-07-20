|
Bernard Frank Bloniarz
Bernard Frank Bloniarz, 78, of Columbus passed away June 26, 2019. He was born December 29, 1940 to the late Bernard and Juanita (Harvey) Bloniarz in Akron.
Bernard attended Akron University and later went onto earn his MBA from Kent State University. He proudly served his country in the Navy.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley; sister, Marilyn Landers and brother-in-law, Samual Patrick; brothers, Robert, Richard, and David Bloniarz; children, Allen Carpenter, Theresa Miller, Mark Bloniarz, and Mike Bloniarz; grandchildren, Alyssa Carpenter, Nicole Aldous, Michael Cordi, Mark Bloniarz, Mathew Bloniarz, and Jennifer Bloniarz; godchildren, Andrea Huntsman and Mindy Williamson; and many other loved ones.
Services will be held at Bernard's home in Westerville Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations in Bernard's name can be sent to Wesley Glen (5155 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214) or the (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215). www.NeptuneSociety.com, 614.529.5088
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 20, 2019