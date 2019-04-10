|
|
Bernard 'Bernie' P. Minnick Jr.
Bernard "Bernie" P. Minnick Jr., age 92, passed away April 8, 2019. He was a resident of the Barberton and Norton areas the majority of his life. Bernie was a longtime member of the Rubber Capital Harmonica Club. He also enjoyed country western music and dancing.
Preceded in death by wife, Doris Minnick; son, Terry Minnick; daughter, Ruth Minnick; grandson, Terry Battig; and longtime companion, Mildred "Millie" Jackley; he is survived by daughter, Lynn (Mike) Battig; grand daughters, Joanna (Tim) Van Eck and Julie (Matt) Piecuch; great grandchildren, Brett (Inez) Schmidt, Tyler Van Eck, Jake Piecuch and Paige Piecuch; and great-great grandchildren, Avery Schmidt and Riley Kai Schmidt.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281, with Chaplain Don Bolich officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice Charity Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 or https://crhcf.org/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019