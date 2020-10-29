1/1
Bernard Paul Burns Jr.
1970 - 2020
Bernard Paul Burns, Jr., 50, passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020. Born on October 6, 1970, in Barberton, OH, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Michael D. Burns, mother, Patricia D. Brown, father Bernard P. Burns, Sr., and stepfather, Delmar E. Brown. He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Baughman) and his children, Cassidy, Bernard III, and Aydin. His siblings are: Cheryl L. Burns, Debra Burns, Brandon (Brandy) Burns, Brittany (Mike) Kowall, Wendy (Mark) Michl, Candy (Tom) Hagenbaugh, and Cindy (Mike) Frazier. His step-mother is Cheryl A. Burns. There are many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be remembered for his bright blue eyes, big smile, and huge heart. He was an all-around handyman/carpenter, and enjoyed his years working at Mid-Atlantic Cable Solutions. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be held at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1884 Vernon Odom Blvd., Saturday, November 14th, at 11:00 a.m., fellowship to follow. Another service will be held in North Carolina on November 8th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burns family at https://gf.me/u/y6jpv5.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wintergreen Ledges Church of God
