Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Bernell Vickers Obituary
Bernell Vickers

Bernell Vickers 43, went home to be with The Lord, after a short illness. Bernell was born on December 21, 1975 in Akron, Ohio.

Bernell was a loving, devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Louise and Elie Vickers and Ernestine and Freddie Mayfield; father, Bernell Mayfield; son, Xavier Vickers. He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Shirley (Vickers) Mayfield; wife, Candace Vickers; son, Jayshaun Jones; daughter, Dhazae Jones (Fat Momma); brother, Robert Vickers; sisters, Bernetta Vickers, Diane Deck, Isha Vickers; and special sister and brother, Cenita and Jerry Jefferson; nephews, Lloyd Provitt II (Dooter) Tyrell Vickers, Marcelus and Gio Deck; niece, Nyla Brown. A special childhood friend, Phillip Elliot (P.G); his favorite uncle, Ronnie Vickers and a host of aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 22nd 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 330-535-9186. Condolences for the family can be sent to The Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
