Bernice Ann Chaney peacefully passed away on December 23, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 81. Bernice was born on July 4, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to Earl and Fern Pate. She married John Chaney, her high school sweetheart, in 1954. Bernice attended Central High School. After her marriage she moved to Wadsworth, Ohio where she was a volunteer for the WHS band boosters, a member of Eastern Star (Wadsworth Chapter), and homemaker. She retired to Umatilla, Fla. before moving to Richmond, Virginia where she lived out the rest of her life. She is survived by her three Children: David John Chaney (Cherie) of Houston, Texas, Patty Crawford (Doug) of Beaverdam, Virginia, Margie Cope (Larry) of Huntersville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Annie D'Ornellas (Mark), Sarah Billups (Travis), Michelle Chaney; and four great grandchildren, Emily D'Ornellas, Langston Billups, Drew Billups, and Abigail D'Ornellas. She was preceded in death by husband, John Allen Chaney, and grandson, Evan Chaney. A private service will be held at a later date in Virginia -- no flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019