STOW -- Bernice Claire Weaver was born on May 30, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, the third daughter of Marjorie and Christian Keldorf. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 22, 2020. Bernie grew up in Solon, Ohio and graduated from Solon High School in 1948. Bernie married the love of her life, Norman H. Weaver III, on November 30, 1963, and together they raised seven children. Norm whisked her away to Girard, Ohio where they spent the early years of their marriage. They moved to Stow, Ohio in 1972. Bernie was strong in her faith, and a long time member of Christ Community Chapel in Hudson, Ohio. She was a former member of the Sojourners ABF class at the Chapel in Akron, Ohio where she met some of her dearest friends. Bernie was a hard worker and held various jobs, but mostly she was a wonderful homemaker. That is where she thrived, ensuring that everyone who entered her home felt welcome. She was kind hearted and a good listener, which drew people to her. She was very social and enjoyed going out with friends and gathering with neighbors. Her luncheons out with school friends lasted until the past few years. She was strong, determined and feisty, and brought light and humor into every life she touched. She was a beach lover, and enjoyed traveling to the Carolinas, Georgia, and Hawaii. She enjoyed bowling, walking, and playing cards. She was a fan of Cleveland sports teams, and in the summer could be found sitting on her favorite porch swing, watching the Indians game. She loved to sing, and was a former member of the Tree City Sweet Adelines. More than anything, she loved her family, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. She loved hosting family dinners, having tea parties with her grandchildren, and playing games. She was so proud of all the talents of her grandchildren, and always attended their recitals, games, plays and concerts. She had close relationships with her three nieces Sharyne, Laura and Lorraine. A resident of Stow for forty-eight years, Bernie was a mere 38 days from celebrating her 90th birthday. Her sisters Laverne and Evelyn, her brother Don, daughter Laura and great-granddaughter, Glenna Joy, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Norman H. Weaver III; four daughters, Linda Ballinger (Jim) of Phoenix, AZ, Glenna Shuto (Art) of Girard, Ohio, Joy Capper (Ken) of Hudson, Ohio, Faith Sas (Richard) of Sahuarita, AZ; two sons, Doug Weaver of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Erik Weaver (Sue) of Tucson, AZ. Bernie was so proud of all thirteen of her grandchildren, Kristen, Bethany, Amanda, Katie, Laura, Brandon, Lauren, Ross, Cade, Casey, Jorie, Rachel and Robert and her eleven great-grandchildren, Annabella, Kasey, Taylor, Jaime, Charlotte, Connor, Jordan, Aislynn, Alexis, Wesley, and Aurora, and her three great-great grandchildren, Josef, Nayalynn, and Katarina. Bernie will be remembered for beautiful smile, her sparkling eyes and her loving and generous spirit. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will follow a private family service at Redmon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bernie's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or donate online at www.diabetes.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020