Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Lee Christian


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Lee Christian Obituary
Bernice Lee Mingo Christian

Bernice Lee Mingo Christian, affectionately known as "Nanny," made her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on May 27, 2019 where she loved to be most at home and with family.

Born December 11, 1929 to the late William and Mattie Mingo. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother,

Willie C. Mingo; sisters:

Bertha L. Fields, Carrie Mingo; daughter: Cheri Christian; grandchildren: Deon Antonio Christian and Donnika LeeAlisha Hughes.

She is survived by her sons: Herdy (Sallie), James (Janice) Christian; daughters: Brenda

(Jerry), Cynthia Christian,

Donna (Vester) Morrison-Johnson; stepchildren: Butch Vaughn, Donnie (Becky), Phillip (Rosalyn), Tye, and Jackie Christian, Kimmie (Clyde) Weems, Karen Fears; brothers: James, Eugene (Sally), Charles, and Edward Mingo; sister: Denise Mingo; 13 grand, 63 great and great-greatgrand-children, and a host of family and friends.

A lifetime resident of Akron, Bernice was a graduate of South High School. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star and always a faithful servant of the Lord.

Nanny loved working on her crossword puzzles and her T.V. only had one station ... sports. There wasn't a sport she didn't like though she favored her Browns, Cavs, Indians, and Buckeyes.

Nanny was a surrogate mother to many in Akron. Any one she encountered, she adopted. All knew they could come to Channelwood Village and be offered a meal, cool water, or just conversation "Holluh Holluh" 'gravied' in love. Her family was her air and she their heartbeat.

Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Oh. 44307, where Calling Hours will be from 10 a.m. until of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal officiating

Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 N. Revere Rd. Akron, Oh, 44333
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now