Bernice Lee Mingo Christian



Bernice Lee Mingo Christian, affectionately known as "Nanny," made her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on May 27, 2019 where she loved to be most at home and with family.



Born December 11, 1929 to the late William and Mattie Mingo. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother,



Willie C. Mingo; sisters:



Bertha L. Fields, Carrie Mingo; daughter: Cheri Christian; grandchildren: Deon Antonio Christian and Donnika LeeAlisha Hughes.



She is survived by her sons: Herdy (Sallie), James (Janice) Christian; daughters: Brenda



(Jerry), Cynthia Christian,



Donna (Vester) Morrison-Johnson; stepchildren: Butch Vaughn, Donnie (Becky), Phillip (Rosalyn), Tye, and Jackie Christian, Kimmie (Clyde) Weems, Karen Fears; brothers: James, Eugene (Sally), Charles, and Edward Mingo; sister: Denise Mingo; 13 grand, 63 great and great-greatgrand-children, and a host of family and friends.



A lifetime resident of Akron, Bernice was a graduate of South High School. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star and always a faithful servant of the Lord.



Nanny loved working on her crossword puzzles and her T.V. only had one station ... sports. There wasn't a sport she didn't like though she favored her Browns, Cavs, Indians, and Buckeyes.



Nanny was a surrogate mother to many in Akron. Any one she encountered, she adopted. All knew they could come to Channelwood Village and be offered a meal, cool water, or just conversation "Holluh Holluh" 'gravied' in love. Her family was her air and she their heartbeat.



Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Oh. 44307, where Calling Hours will be from 10 a.m. until of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal officiating



Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 N. Revere Rd. Akron, Oh, 44333 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019