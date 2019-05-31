Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd
Akron, OH
Bernice Lee Christian Obituary
Bernice Lee Mingo Christian

Bernice Lee Mingo Christian, affectionately known as "Nanny," made her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on May 27, 2019 where she loved to be most at home and with family.Mingo; 13 grand, 63 great and great-greatgrand-children, and a host of family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Oh. 44307, where Calling Hours will be from 10 a.m. until of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal officiating

Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 N. Revere Rd. Akron, Oh, 44333
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
