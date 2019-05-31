|
Bernice Lee Mingo Christian
Bernice Lee Mingo Christian, affectionately known as "Nanny," made her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on May 27, 2019 where she loved to be most at home and with family.Mingo; 13 grand, 63 great and great-greatgrand-children, and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Oh. 44307, where Calling Hours will be from 10 a.m. until of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal officiating
Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 N. Revere Rd. Akron, Oh, 44333
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019