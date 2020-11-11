Bernice M. Farrell, born on June 25, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, entered in to her heavenly kingdom on November 7, 2020. Bernie spent many years working in the healthcare industry. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed her many pets, riding horses, gardening, crafts, and dancing. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Joseph and Violet Barnhart and her adopted parents, Birney and Beryl Mills; and brother, Daniel Barnhart. She is survived by her husband Joseph; children Kristi (Eric) Boleman, Sara (Buddy) Johnson, Matthew (Erica) Kline; and stepdaughter Joanne (Al) Schwab; eight grandchildren; sister Mary Davis; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Saturday, November 14th, family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocols will be followed with social distancing and facial coverings required. Burial will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com