1/1
Bernice M. Farrell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice M. Farrell, born on June 25, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, entered in to her heavenly kingdom on November 7, 2020. Bernie spent many years working in the healthcare industry. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed her many pets, riding horses, gardening, crafts, and dancing. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Joseph and Violet Barnhart and her adopted parents, Birney and Beryl Mills; and brother, Daniel Barnhart. She is survived by her husband Joseph; children Kristi (Eric) Boleman, Sara (Buddy) Johnson, Matthew (Erica) Kline; and stepdaughter Joanne (Al) Schwab; eight grandchildren; sister Mary Davis; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Saturday, November 14th, family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocols will be followed with social distancing and facial coverings required. Burial will take place at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved