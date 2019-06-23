Bernice M. Mucklow



Bernice Mucklow passed peacefully on Father's Day, June 16, 2019 at her home. She was proud to be 90 years young and enjoyed her extensive family, friends and beautiful home. She had lived on her homestead in Green, Ohio for 65 years having built her home alongside Cecil, her husband, of over 50 years.



She is survived by her two daughters, Jacalyn Slagle and Susan (Phil) Ridgeway; two sons, Norman (Bonnie) Mucklow and David (Mary) Mucklow; 15 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth (Pat) Pardee; many nieces and nephews. She maintained relationships with all of them and kept photo's and cards from all.



Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Mucklow; her oldest daughter, Kristine McGuire; her sister and three brothers.



A celebration of life picnic will occur on July 6th at her home at 1 p.m., contact her residence for more information.