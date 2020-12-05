1/1
Bernice Makin
TOGETHER AGAIN Bernice Marie Makin, 94, of Suffield passed away at home on Nov. 27. Born in Akron, the daughter of the late George and Mary Trexler, Bernice has been a life-time area resident. She was member of St. Joseph's Parish in Randolph where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the Adoration Group. For 23 years she worked at Alside as Manager of Office Services. Bernice was also a member of the Red Hat Society including The Red Hats of Pine Island, FL and the Red Hot Mamas of NE Ohio. Bernice married Jack Makin in 1948, who proceeded her in death. Jack and Bernice shared a beautiful life together and spent many years camping, spoiling their grandchildren and became Snow Birds on Pine Island after their retirement. Her cookies and toasted cheese will be missed by all of her kids along with her love of Christmas and her family. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David and Vicky, Donald and Tina; grandchildren:, Justin, Ian, Tiffany, Breanna and Samantha; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hayley, Addison, Cameryn, Nolan, Jackson, Riggs, Gunner, Emersyn, and Kennedy; sisters, Vada Hively, Ada Lang and Pauline Williams; and brother, Paul Trexler. Her siblings, Naomi Trexler, Meryl Trexler and Geraldine Jones also preceded her in death. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Randolph where friends may call one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St Joseph School, 2643 Waterloo Rd. Mogadore, OH 44260.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
