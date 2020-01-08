Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1241 Grant St
Akron, OH
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1241 Grant St.
Akron, OH
Bernice Moore


1924 - 2020
Bernice Moore Obituary
THEN AND NOW Bernice "Mother" Moore, passed away, December 31st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A woman of many names, "Bunny," "Bunk," "Red," "B Moore," and Momma to so many. Bernice was born in Birmingham, Ala., May 31st, 1924 to the late Mary Minter-Davis and A.C. Minter Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie L. Moore; son, Roger Moore; brothers, A.C. Minter Jr., Earnest Minter, Robert Lee Minter, Johnnie Davis and Bennie Davis. She was faithful member of New Life Baptist Church. and was an active participant of Women of the Word; the Mother Board, Women's ministries and church fellowships. To cherish her memory she leaves, son, Raymond Moore Sr.; daughters, Patricia A. Smith and Pastor Lovie Moore; 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 37 great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Calling hour will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St., Akron, OH 44301 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m.. Pastor Curtis Minter, eulogizing. Interment, Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
