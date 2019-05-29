Bernice Moore-Kirksey



Bernice Moore Kirksey was born in Cordell, Georgia on December 25, 1924 to the late Eddie Hill and Ruth Haynes.



Bernice was a member of New Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of Akron, Ohio, sitting on the nurses' guild for several years. She later joined St. John CME Church of Akron, Ohio in 2003. She later moved with her daughter, Ruth Walker, for six years in Birmingham, Alabama before returning to Akron, Ohio.



Bernice worked for the City of Akron for 25+ years as a custodian in the mayor's office.



Bernice married Alexander Moore of Akron, Ohio, where they had four children, Earl Alexander, Victoria , Ruth and Sarah. She then re-married Amos Kirksey in 1985 until his death.



Her favorite thing to do was to cook. She loved to cook for her family, friends and the community. Feeding you was her special way to show her love.



She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Hill and mother, Ruth Haynes; daughter, Sarah Moore; first husband, Alexander Moore; son-in-law, John Vargas; second husband, Amos Kirksey; son, Earl Moore; grandson, Christopher Walker and three great-grandchildren.



Her surviving immediate family are her daughter, Victoria (John) Vargas; her baby girl, Ruth "Poppin" Walker; grandchildren, Bernadine Clark, Angela (Bruce) Torrence, Antonio Vargas, Patricia (Eddie) Beasley, all of Akron, Ohio, Trina (Woodie) Green of Columbus, Ohio, Traci (Justin) Carter of Easley, S.C., Darnell Walker of Birmingham, Ala. and Wesley (Mariesa) Moore-Gentry of Greenville, S.C. She has 14 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



Bernice fought a long, hard and good battle with Alzheimer for 12+ years.



Her family knows that God said "IT IS TIME TO COME HOME AND REST, MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVENT" Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary