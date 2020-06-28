It comes with regret that we write to announce the passing of Bernie Gannon: a brother, a friend, an uncle, a mentor and more. He was born July 19, 1958 and passed away June 24, 2020. Bernard Fisher Gannon born and raised in Akron, Ohio and resided in Golden, CO lived a full life cut short by cancer. He "fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith." One of 11 children from John and Catherine Gannon, Bernie leaves behind, Richard (Maureen), Michael, James (Kathy), Charles (Judy) Patrick, Kevin (Angela), Karen (Bradd) Timothy (Joyce- one of Bernie's most solid and cared-for loved ones), Carol, and Kathy Gannon Bost (Fred) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; helping and caring for them so unselfishly during the final years of their life. Bernie led a rich, humble and full life. For work and pleasure, Bernie travelled extensively and often to continents and countries making friends and loved ones wherever he went. He has maintained a core circle of friends from school to this very day who mourn his loss as much as family. Bernie was a graduate of St. Vincent/St. Mary (1976) and the University of Akron. He was justifiably proud when he received his Master of Science, Management Degree from Regis University in 2001. Bernie retired after a 25-year award winning sales career at the HON Company. Early in 2017, he spent 6 weeks in India, volunteering at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Center helping the poor, desperate and needy. Weeks after he returned, he was diagnosed with lymphoma of the central nervous system. Over these past 3+ years being treated and hoping to recover, cancer kept sneaking back in, dragging and taking his athletic body down which ultimately led to his demise. He was an all-around complete athlete having run marathons, cycling in countless road races, swimming in lakes and oceans and enjoying life. He was a patron of the arts in Golden. The highlight of his life was spending time with family and friends: exercising, playing cards, sitting, talking, laughing and loving. His personal triumph and highlight of his own physical prowess was running the 18 Mile Imogene Pass Run in the Colorado Rocky Mountains which he did year after year for both the physical demands it made on his little Bernie body as well as his love for the scenery. Emerson wrote, "The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." Bernie did all that AND was happy. Another wrote "It is only with the heart that one sees rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." He learned to see using his heart with all he knew. Bernie will be missed by all whose lives he loved and touched. A celebration of his life will be scheduled sometime in the future. Should you be interested, please stay in touch with family members or the Caring Bridge web site. In lieu of flowers or donations, he would prefer you spend time with your loved ones and donate to one of your favorite charities.







