Bernie L. Hammond, born July 10, 1967, passed away August 29, 2020. Bernie was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by all he met. He was the kind of guy to make anyone and everyone feel special. Anyone that knew him knew he could fill an entire room with his contagious laughter, and knew he had the best "bear hugs." Preceded in death by his father, Bernie G. Hammond; sisters, Brenda and Krista and son, William Lee. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynda Hammond; mother, Beatrice Hammond; siblings, Jeff (Sandy) Hammond, Teresa Hammond (John Harmon) and Rose (Rob) Spore; son, Rickey Lee; grandchildren, Andy Macro, Joey Lee, Kody Brown, Austin Brown, Brett Lee (the boy), and Jalynne Lee (the girl); many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. Funeral service 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Visitation to follow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to everyone who sent all the love and prayers during his battle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toys For Tots (www.toysfortots.org
).