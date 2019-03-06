Bernie L.



(Buddy) Rogers



Bernie L. (Buddy) Rogers, 71, of Ravenna passed away at University Hospital, Cleveland on March 2, after being Lifeflighted there on March 1 following an automobile accident.



Buddy was a nearly lifelong weightlifter, excelling in both powerlifting and Olympic lifting.



He won a number of State and National powerlifting titles, was inducted into the USPF Ohio Powerlifting Hall of Fame in 1998 and served as a USPF State and National Referee. He won the IPF World Master Bench Press championship in Budapest Hungary in 1991 and the all-round master IPF world title in 1992, with a gold medal in the squat, a silver medal in the bench press and a gold medal in the deadlift.



His love of lifting led him to a long-time career as a high school strength and conditioning coach. He coached for one year at Archbishop Hoban High School, three years at Coventry High School, and from 1994-2001 at Ravenna High School, before finishing his career at age 69 after coaching at Stow High School from 2001 until his retirement in 2016.



Many of his former athletes stayed in contact into their adult years, some while serving overseas, and those relationships were especially meaningful to him.



He was a 1966 graduate of Mogadore High School.



Although he was not involved in the showing of dogs, he whole-heartedly supported his wife's endeavors in that area and was wonderful "dog dad" to the pack at home.



He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, LuAnn Stuver Rogers. Also surviving are his step-mom Jannette Rogers of Oaktown, IN, brothers Tim (Janelle) Waldroup of Oaktown, IN, Rocky (Janice) Rogers of Plano, TX and Col. Edward (Marcia) Stone (Ret) of Huntsville, AL and sisters Tina Rogers of Seattle WA, Erin (Joe) Sakmar and Jan Rogers of Lakewood, Colorado, as well as and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Rogers, and his mother Bernice Fitzgerald Stone.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.