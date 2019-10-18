|
Bernita Rae May was a remarkable woman that loved life and cherished friends and family. COPLEY TWP. -- Bernita May, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born September 25, 1927 in Tyler County, West Virginia to Howard and Nellie Hays. She was an active member of Wintergreen Ledges Church of God for over 50 years, member of the Hilltoppers and hosted an annual BBQ Rib picnic, past historian of the Christian Women's Connection, past organizer of funeral dinners, she made costumes for the Night in Bethlehem, and helped set up baby showers for church families. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revelation. Bernita will be remembered for her love of gardening and canning her foods for family dinners. She is well known for her Zucchini Bread & Deserts. A lifelong seamstress creating many beautiful memories. She enjoyed bowling with friends and even scored several 200 games late in her life. Bernita enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and hosted all holiday events. Bernita was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Hobert C.; stepsons, Bobby and Richard; grandson, Bobby Dillon; brothers, George and Kennard; and sisters, Evelyn, Vivian, Sue, Patty, Glenda and Jean. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Jerry) Widmer, Lynn May (Gary Robidoux), Brenda (Jon) Roszkowski; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, Ohio, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life starting at 3 pm. (sorry, no BBQ ribs served). Pastors Jim Roma and David DeWitt officiating. A graveside service will be held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, Ohio on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we are receiving donations for Wintergreen Ledges Church of God in memory of Bernita. Condolences and memories can be shared with the May family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019