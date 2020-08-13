) Bertha Bernice Knox (Robins) was born July 27, 1942 in Union Springs, Ala. She passed away on July 31, 2020 in Detroit, Mich. She was the daughter of the late James and Bertha Robins and was also preceded in death by husband, William M. Knox; son, Darnell D. Knox; and brother, James C. Robins. Being an outstanding cook, as a family, we celebrated Thanksgiving in Detroit, Mich. since 1963. Singing, dancing and playing dominoes was enjoyed by all. She leaves to mourn her passing, children, William, Bridget, Victor (Rori), Anthony (Deborah), James and Audra (Zurick) Snyder; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillie (Haywood) Burgess and Audrey Bailey; brothers, Isaac, Lacy (Doris), and Andre; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service will be held at Swanson Funeral Home, 806 E. Grand Blvd., Detroich, MI 48207, August 15 at 11 a.m. Calling hours August 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Bridget Knox, 6290 Lahser Rd., Bloomfield Twp., MI 48301.







