Bertha C. Rostedt, 95, devoted Wife, loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away November 22, 2020. She is now with Jesus, free from pain. Born in Danielson, Connecticut, on February 19, 1925, She graduated high school in 1943 from Killingly HS in Danielson, Connecticut. Bertha had lived in Tallmadge since 1950. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Tallmadge PrimeTimers, and Sponsi. She was preceded in death by her son, Markus Rostedt and sister, Lottie Ladefian. Bertha is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Rostedt. They would have been married 75 years on February 11, 2021. Additionally, she is survived by her sons, Walter (Jill) Rostedt of North Ridgeville, Eric (Vicki) Rostedt of Kent, and Brian (Ginette) Rostedt of Springfield Township; daughter-law, Barb Rostedt of Peninsula; her grandchildren, Ryan, Kelly, Jon, Jason, Jessica, Mike, Elizabeth and Natalie and (13) thirteen great-grandchildren. Services to be announced at a later date.