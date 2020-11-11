1/1
Beryl Duane Hines Jr.
Beryl (Duane) Hines Jr. passed away November 4, 2020 from a short battle and complications from Covid. He leaves behind the family he loved dearly and his wife (Jo Ann) of 55 years. In 2001 he retired from Goodyear and enjoyed going to car shows and cruising around in his many cars. This past year they moved to Florida and planned to live out their years in the sunshine state. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coventry Band, where he loved to listen and watch his grandsons play: Coventry Band, P.O. Box 19205, Akron, OH 44319. A celebration of life to be announced.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
