Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Beryl J. Haines

Beryl J. Haines Obituary
Beryl J Haines TOGETHER FOREVER

Beryl J. Haines, 92, passed away July 8, 2019. Born in Bewdley, England, she had lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1951.

She was preceded in death her husband, Thomas. Beryl is survived by her daughter, Joanne Lantz of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Phillip Haines of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Tamara (Phillip) Noble of Akron and Michael (Nichole) Lantz of Cuyahoga Falls; great grandchildren, Darin and Victoria Lantz; cousin, Raymond Smith of Tallmadge.

Visitation 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Price officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
