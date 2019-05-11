Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Vandersall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall Obituary
Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall

Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall, 88, passed away May 9, 2019.

Beryl was born on October 24, 1930, the only child of Maynard and Vera (Lenke) Vandersall. Beryl lived his whole life in the Akron area. A graduate of Tallmadge High School, class of 1948. After a year at Kent State University he enlisted in the USAF during the Korean Conflict. After the military he operated Van's Tile Company for ten years before going to Goodyear Tire, where he retired with almost 30 years of service. Beryl was a big fan of Cleveland sports and OSU Buckeyes. He loved to bowl, golf, throw horseshoes and play Euchere. Beryl was a member of the Mogadore Moose and Cuyahoga Falls VFW Huff Post.

Beryl enjoyed his winters in Clearwater, Fla. He considered his biggest accomplishment in life was to father three great sons.

A special thanks to his companion, Dolores for making his trip through retirement a wonderful journey.

Beryl was preceded in death by his son, USAF Captain Bruce A. Vandersall.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Patty) Vandersall of Alexandria, Va., Tim (Diane) Vandersall of Hartville; daughter-in-law, Cindy of Kettering; grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Thiesen, Kevin (Farah), Christopher (Stephanie), Jason (Deanna), Corey, Brianna, Alysha, and Kyle Vandersall, Kim (Brent) Kilburn, Anna, Samuel, Tyler and Joe, Hill.

Visitation will be 3:30 until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2018 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Tisevich officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now