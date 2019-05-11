Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall



Beryl R. (Bud) Vandersall, 88, passed away May 9, 2019.



Beryl was born on October 24, 1930, the only child of Maynard and Vera (Lenke) Vandersall. Beryl lived his whole life in the Akron area. A graduate of Tallmadge High School, class of 1948. After a year at Kent State University he enlisted in the USAF during the Korean Conflict. After the military he operated Van's Tile Company for ten years before going to Goodyear Tire, where he retired with almost 30 years of service. Beryl was a big fan of Cleveland sports and OSU Buckeyes. He loved to bowl, golf, throw horseshoes and play Euchere. Beryl was a member of the Mogadore Moose and Cuyahoga Falls VFW Huff Post.



Beryl enjoyed his winters in Clearwater, Fla. He considered his biggest accomplishment in life was to father three great sons.



A special thanks to his companion, Dolores for making his trip through retirement a wonderful journey.



Beryl was preceded in death by his son, USAF Captain Bruce A. Vandersall.



He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Patty) Vandersall of Alexandria, Va., Tim (Diane) Vandersall of Hartville; daughter-in-law, Cindy of Kettering; grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Thiesen, Kevin (Farah), Christopher (Stephanie), Jason (Deanna), Corey, Brianna, Alysha, and Kyle Vandersall, Kim (Brent) Kilburn, Anna, Samuel, Tyler and Joe, Hill.



Visitation will be 3:30 until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2018 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Tisevich officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019