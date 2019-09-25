Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Bessie M. Cargill


1953 - 2019
Bessie M. Cargill Obituary
Bessie M. Cargill Bessie M. Cargill (Bunny) age 66, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on Wednesday, August 5, 1953, in Montgomery, Alabama. Bessie was a graduate of South High School, class of 1971. She retired from Northcoast Behavior Center with over 25 years of service and 7 years of service from the Community Support Services. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur R. and Ida B. (Rhodes) Cargill; sisters, Deborah A. Lester and Patricia A. Cargill-Carr; nephew, Anthony W. Cargill. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Nathaniel E. Cargill; sister, Emma M. Oldham; grandchildren, Dion L. Cargill, Nijah M. Cargill, Jamari J. Vanone and D'Azian D. Cargill; great-grandchildren, Dion, Dior, Nyliah and Nylan; daughter-in-law, Arkia; close friends, Renee, Lawana, Nancy and Cheri, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 West Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Dondi Harper eulogizing. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 887 Clearview Ave., Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
