Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Bessie Mae Norris

Bessie Mae Norris Obituary
Bessie Mae Norris

Bessie Mae Norris, 91, passed away April 30, 2019. Bessie was born in Akron and was a life resident.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Norris. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Norris and Kathleen (Dale) McLain; grandchildren, Lee Stolfo and Melinda Norris; nephew, Brian (Holly) Harris and good friend, Jennifer.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Friends may call one hour before the services.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019
