Bessie Mae Norris
Bessie Mae Norris, 91, passed away April 30, 2019. Bessie was born in Akron and was a life resident.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Norris. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Norris and Kathleen (Dale) McLain; grandchildren, Lee Stolfo and Melinda Norris; nephew, Brian (Holly) Harris and good friend, Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Friends may call one hour before the services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019