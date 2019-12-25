|
Bessie Mae Stafford our beloved mother grandmother and friend went home to be with the Lord December 12, 2019. Born in Atlanta Georgia she came to Akron at an early age attending the Akron public schools. She was a member of Community Fellowship Chapel and she retired from First National Bank in the housekeeping department. She was loved by all and left a wonderful legacy. Preceded in death by her parents an uncle, an aunt, her husband, Arthur Stafford Sr., daughters, Arlena and Chery, brother, Ulysses Dumas, sisters, Verna Dumas and Ina Richmond Morrison along with two cousins. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted children, Arthur Stafford Jr., Roger Stafford Gwendolyn (James) Wynn, Susan Singleton; devoted grandchildren, Demetrius (Audrey) Parker, Sr and Jaquita (Joseph) Williams; and a host of other grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and other relatives in friends. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, December 27, 2019, 12 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Pastor Caroline Williams, Eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1830 Wakefield Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019