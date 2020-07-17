1/1
Beth Ann Glassner
1960 - 2020
) GREEN -- Beth Ann (Pfaff) Glassner, 59, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beth was born December 15, 1960 to Andrew and Betty (Boggs) Pfaff in Cuyahoga Falls and had been an area resident her entire life. She was employed by Jack Entertainment as a card dealer. Beth lived for her husband, children and especially her grandchildren - she was their Mamoo. She loved to travel mostly in the Caribbean and really enjoyed yearly trips with her husband, Dana to Jamaica. She enjoyed gambling and a good glass of wine. In addition to her parents, Beth is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Dana; children: Valerie (John) Safar, Steven (Dorothy Stalnaker) Glassner, Matthew (Joanna) Glassner and Caitlin (Bryan) Stalnaker; grandchildren: Kylee, Micah, Harlee, Sydney and Madelynn; brother, David (Vickie) Pfaff. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown (corner of Massillon and Steese Rds., entrance off Steese Rd.). Private family services will be held Monday with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1815 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
