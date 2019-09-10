|
Beth Ann Mercer Beth Ann Mercer, 59, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on September 5, 2019. Beth was born on January 26, 1960 in Akron, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Janet Cummins. She was a 1978 graduate of Stow High School and worked over 20 years for the Cuyahoga Falls School System. She loved sports, spending time at the beach and traveling all over, but more than anything, she loved her grandchildren and her dog, "Rebel." In addition to her parents; Beth was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Thomas Mercer. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Mercer; children, Melody (Phillip) Johnson, Valerie Reisig and Aimee (David) Ball; grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Alexis, Gavin and Cadence; and many extended family members and friends. Guests are welcome for visitation on Thursday, August 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. A celebration of life immediately following at the Italian American Club, 1521 9th St. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019