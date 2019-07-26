|
Beth Elayne Jones
Beth Elayne Jones, age 47, of Canton, OH passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on April 8, 1972 in Akron to Jerry and Ellen Jones.
Beth attended St. Paul's, Archbishop Hoban High School, and The University of Akron. She worked for The db Group, and Summa Barberton and Akron City Hospitals. Beth will be remembered for her strength and perseverance, the smile on her face and happiness in her heart.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen Jones; father, Jerry (Janet) Jones; sisters, Stephanie Jones, Lorelle (Scott) Scibetta; brother, Jeff Heck; and niece, Sydney Scibetta.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church (4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718) with Pastor Bruce Roth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Beth's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach Street, Louisville, OH 44641), as she was passionate about pet rescue. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019