Beth L. Sutor
Beth L. Sutor, born April 17, 1964 (56), unexpectedly left this world August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by Bertha A.Eichhorn (mother); Harley N. Chandler (father); Harley N. Chandler II (brother); Belinda "Sue" Augustine (sister); Arthur G. Augustine (brother-in-law); La'renna La'rae Sutor (granddaughter). She is survived by her children, Amanda Gard (Sutor) and Randy Sutor (Destiny Cutting); her grandchildren, Josh Sutor, Makayla Fairhurst, Alyssa Sutor, Kyra Sutor, Emma Gard, Antonio Sutor, Mason Sutor, Mackenzie Lancianese and Wyatt Sutor; her sister, Barb Chandler; and brother, Kevin Chandler; her companion, Joseph Hardgrove; nephews, Jeremy Chandler, Justin Chandler, Jesse Augustine, Alexander Augustine and Jason Chandler; her special Aunt Martha (Genzie) Myers; many special cousins and several special friends. Beth wasn't just a good friend, Beth was a BEST friend to many. Beth was a life long resident of the North Hill community. She worked at Quickey Manufacturing for many years and then became a very special caregiver. Beth lived each of her days to the fullest, enjoying life and loving her family and friends. Her son Randy was the apple of her eye and her daughter Amanda is the mirror image of her strength. Her grandchildren were her joy. We are all so blessed to have had Beth touch our lives. Beth didn't want funeral services, but Beth has been cremated and is home with her kids. There will be a celebration of her life with details to follow. Per Beth's wishes, "Drink a beer and catch a butterfly".



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
