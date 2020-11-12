1/1
Beth Renee Bamer
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Beth Renee Greer Bamer, age 51, of Tallmadge, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on November 10, 1968 to Samuel and Loretta Robinson Greer. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Sam. She will be dearly missed by her son, Nick; mother Loretta; brothers Chad and Lee (Julie) Greer; sister Hayleigh Greer; former husband Tony Bamer; one uncle and five aunts; two nephews; many dear cousins and friends. Beth's family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion shown to her by Summa Health's Oncology Department and her hospice nurses. Beth's friends and family are welcome to visit on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service, and cremation will take place following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beth's name to a cancer research charity of your choice. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Beth's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved