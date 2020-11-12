) Beth Renee Greer Bamer, age 51, of Tallmadge, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on November 10, 1968 to Samuel and Loretta Robinson Greer. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Sam. She will be dearly missed by her son, Nick; mother Loretta; brothers Chad and Lee (Julie) Greer; sister Hayleigh Greer; former husband Tony Bamer; one uncle and five aunts; two nephews; many dear cousins and friends. Beth's family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion shown to her by Summa Health's Oncology Department and her hospice nurses. Beth's friends and family are welcome to visit on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service, and cremation will take place following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beth's name to a cancer research charity of your choice
. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To leave a message for Beth's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.