Donna Elizabeth "Beth" Vandiver, 67, passed away on August 22 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Meridian, Miss. the daughter of the late Noble and Ruth Stevens, Beth had been an area resident for most of her life. She had worked as a health aid for Hattie Larlham. Her survivors include husband of 37 years, Daniel; daughter, Heather (Ben) Faulkerson; son, Dennis McKelvey; sisters, Carolyn (Harold) Meador, and Debbie (Billy) Cumbie; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.