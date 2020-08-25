1/1
Beth Vandiver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Elizabeth "Beth" Vandiver, 67, passed away on August 22 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Meridian, Miss. the daughter of the late Noble and Ruth Stevens, Beth had been an area resident for most of her life. She had worked as a health aid for Hattie Larlham. Her survivors include husband of 37 years, Daniel; daughter, Heather (Ben) Faulkerson; son, Dennis McKelvey; sisters, Carolyn (Harold) Meador, and Debbie (Billy) Cumbie; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved