Bethann K. Berno, age 79, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beth was born January 9, 1941 in Cleveland to the late John C. and Bethel J. (Lichty) Kipp. Beth grew up in Beachwood, OH. She graduated from Shaker Hts. H.S. and went on to graduate from The University of Michigan with her B.A. in Education. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Beth spent most of her professional career teaching for Memorial Elementary School in Brunswick, OH. She taught 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades. Retiring in 1999, Beth continued her work with children by volunteering as a tutor and crafter at Victory Gallop's therapeutic horseback riding program. Everyone that knew Beth, knew that her favorite color was blue! Beth was an active and devotional member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Beth is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Jeffrey W. Berno; she was the loving mother of Jeffrey K. Berno and Kim (David) Gustely; grandmother of Hannah Gustely and Zachary and Nicholas Berno. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Kipp, and sister, Jacki (Frank) Connolly. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 317 E. Liberty St., Medina, OH 44256. A memorial service will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Beth's memory be made to Victory Gallop, P.O. Box 551, Bath, OH 44210 (www.victorygallop.org) or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 317 E. Liberty St., Medina, OH 44256. Waite and Son Funeral Home, (330)-723-3229
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2020