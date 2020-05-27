) Cook Bethany (Miller) Cook, died on May 20, 2020 at Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh, N.C. following several lengthy illnesses. Beth was born Oct. 19, 1959 to Patricia and Jerry Miller of Green, Ohio. Graduated from Greensburg High School followed by Stark Technical college and a Masters degree from N.C. State. Beth enjoyed her working career with he Pella Co. and The Ruby Construction Co. Beth doted on her animals - they were spoiled says "Sawyer." Often she returned to the Atlantic shore with husband, Ricky. She loved to cook and decorate. Beth is survived by her devoted husband, Ricky Cook; son-in-law, Erik Cook; grandson, Austin Cook. Sister, Lorene Filing; nephew, Michael (Stepahine) Filing, and sons Tristan, Lochlin; Brother, Paul (Maria) Miller; family, Lauren, Carson and Campbell. Many loving family and friends, Melanie Blair, Kathy, Sue, the Fagerts, the Wigingtons, the Speers and Uncle Mike Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Hillsboro, N.C. www.walkerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.