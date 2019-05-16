Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
(330) 626-4966
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Baragry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy L. Baragry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betsy L. Baragry Obituary
Betsy L. Baragry (Dickson)

Betsy L. Baragry, of Streetsboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Short-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home in Streetsboro. Interment services will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. Services will be officiated by Pastor Bay of Mantua Country Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bella Care Hospice. Condolences and memories of Betsy may be shared and her full obituary may be seen at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now