Betsy L. Baragry (Dickson)
Betsy L. Baragry, of Streetsboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Short-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home in Streetsboro. Interment services will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. Services will be officiated by Pastor Bay of Mantua Country Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bella Care Hospice. Condolences and memories of Betsy may be shared and her full obituary may be seen at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019