Bette R.
Nicholas
Bette R. Nicholas went home to be with the Lord on March 30th, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Nicholas; two daughters, Laura (Todd) Gray and Tiffany (Kevin) Riemenschneider; her two grandchildren,
Madison (9) and Declan (2 months); brother, Earl "Butch"; sister, Karen; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Chambers Earl Crytzer and Margaret Levera Crytzer; and brother, Dale Jenkins.
Services will be held Friday, April 5th at 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
