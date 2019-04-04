Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Bette R. Nicholas

Bette R.

Nicholas

Bette R. Nicholas went home to be with the Lord on March 30th, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Nicholas; two daughters, Laura (Todd) Gray and Tiffany (Kevin) Riemenschneider; her two grandchildren,

Madison (9) and Declan (2 months); brother, Earl "Butch"; sister, Karen; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Chambers Earl Crytzer and Margaret Levera Crytzer; and brother, Dale Jenkins.

Services will be held Friday, April 5th at 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
