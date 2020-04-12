|
Bettelou Cappo, 74, of Akron, passed away April 8, 2020. She was born in Akron, attended St. John Grade School, and graduated from Garfield High School. She was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Fern Cappo; sisters, Marlene Frisone and Cheryl Roarty; brothers, Benny and Ronnie; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth, Judy, and Julie; nephew, Ryan Roarty; and great-niece, Francesca Frisone. She is survived by brothers, Randy (Judy Brown), Craig (Emily), and Jeff (Susan Misanko); niece, Erin (Jon) Zalewski; nephews, Mark (Jean) Frisone, David (Geri) Frisone, Brian (Laura) Frisone, Kevin (Natalie) Roarty, James Cappo, Jason Cappo, and Christopher Cappo. Also surviving are special brothers-in-law, Tony Frisone and Greg Roarty; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bettelou was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues. "BL", as she was affectionately known by her bowling friends, maintained many friendships throughout the years. She was also a long time Cleveland Indians fan. Bettelou truly had a heart of gold and would not hesitate to help anyone who needed it. She worked many years at Sav-Mor Drug in downtown Akron, and Marc's Waterloo Road Pharmacy. The family would like to thank the entire Pebble Creek staff who provided excellent care and loving support during the last few years. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020