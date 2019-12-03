|
MASSILLON -- Bettie G. (Shoemaker) Demaskey (nee Fairhurst), 100, passed away November 30, 2019. Mrs. Demaskey was born in Marietta and had resided in Massillon since 1994 and in Akron and Norton most of her life. She retired as a hostess/cashier for Polskys and O'Neils Department Stores and had worked for Goodyear as a riveter during WWII. She was a member of Canal Fulton United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husbands, Ray Shoemaker and Wendell G. Demaskey and brothers, Tom, David and Harry Fairhurst, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Pam Shoemaker of Barberton; daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Jack Hall of Canal Fulton; grandsons, Ryan Shoemaker, Adam (Marian) Shoemaker and Aaron (Jessie) Boling; 5 great-grandchildren and sister, Martha (Carl) Frame of Brimfield. At her request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 12:30 in the Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, Rev. Shaun Green officiating. Final resting place Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Canal Fulton United Methodist Church 363 Cherry St. W., P.O. Box 323, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019